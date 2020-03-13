Virginia lawmakers pass new budget amid downturn fears

Virginia lawmakers approved a new state budget Thursday that includes heavy new spending on public education, social services and other areas, despite protests from some Republicans that the legislature should wait to see what impact the deepening coronavirus crisis will have on the state's economy.

Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, right, reaches for a budget conferee report during a budget briefing at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Legislators approved a two-year state spending plan that includes raises for teachers and state employees and a funds for a one-year tuition freeze at public universities.

The measure now heads to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who can try to amend or veto parts of the budget.