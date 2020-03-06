Virginia lawmakers send 'historic' energy bill to governor

Virginia lawmakers have given final passage to a sweeping energy bill that would overhaul how the state's utilities generate electricity.

Environmental groups and other renewable energy advocates said Friday that they considered passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act a historic step toward addressing climate change.

The state Senate advanced the Virginia Clean Economy Act on a vote of 22-17, sending the bill to Gov. Ralph Northam a day after the House passed it.

Critics of the measure raised concerns about its enormous price tag and whether state regulators have enough oversight of how that will impact customers' electric bills.