Virginia man accused of throwing dogs off balcony

A northern Virginia man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he threw two dogs off a fifth-floor balcony to their death.

Arlington County Police say they were called to a residential complex Monday afternoon in the county’s Courthouse neighborhood. Police say the dogs had been taken to animal hospitals before officers arrived, and were pronounced dead at the hospitals.

Zachary Hanson of Arlington was arrested at the residence and charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty. The 26-year-old is being held at the county jail pending a preliminary hearing in August.

Hanson’s lawyer did not return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment.