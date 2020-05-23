Virginia man arrested after manhunt in connection with North Carolina shooting

A Virginia man was arrested just over the state line between the Commonwealth and North Carolina Saturday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day.

According to the Rockingham County (N.C) Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Parkview Mart (14980 NC-87, Eden, NC) for a report of a shooting. Kendra Danielle Cabiness, 26, told deputies she drove herself to the convenience store to call police after a man had shot her in the leg at 123 Ward Road, Eden, NC and fled on foot.

The victim was flown to a Triad-area hospital with non-critical injuries.

Justin Antonio Hatcher, 30, of Stuart, was arrested after an approximately hour and a half long manhunt. Hatcher is being held in the Henry County Jail, and is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Henry County Sheriff's Office officials arrested the suspect around 12 noon Saturday.

