Virginia man charged with homicide in 4-year-old son's death

U.S. marshals have arrested a Virginia man charged with felony homicide in the death of his 4-year-old son.

News outlets report Hank L. Smith Jr. was caught Friday in Harrisonburg. He previously was arrested and charged with the felony child abuse or neglect of Larkin Carr, who died in November 2018. He posted bail and was released.

A 15-year-old boy and his mother also are charged in Larkin's death. Police say the teen, charged with second-degree murder, admitted to beating Larkin repeatedly in the days before he died. His mother has pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child abuse or neglect.

Authorities say the adults didn't stop Larkin's abuse.