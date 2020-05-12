Virginia nears Phase One with 25,800 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 25,800 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That's up from 25,070 cases reported Monday, a 730-case increase. 1,199 of the cases are reported as "probable."

There are 891 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 850 Monday, and 3,395 people have been hospitalized. 154,130 people have been tested.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Governor still hopes to start reopening Virginia May 15, with restrictions

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.