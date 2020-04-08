Virginia police department gets puppy in memory of officer

A Virginia police department has received the gift of a 10-month-old puppy in memory of an officer who was killed earlier this year.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports the black lab was gifted to the Newport News Police Department by Virginia-based American K-9 Interdiction in honor of Officer Katie Thyne.

The officer was killed in January after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police charged Vernon E. Green II with felony murder in Thyne's death. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.