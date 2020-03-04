Virginia school aide sentenced for stealing students' pills

A Virginia school clinic aide convicted of stealing students' prescription medications and replacing them with other drugs has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a Chesterfield judge handed 39-year-old Caitlin Poytress the sentence Monday. She pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and possession of a controlled substance, among other counts.

Prosecutors alleged a school nurse noticed last spring that medications were missing and pill logs showed unexplained changes. A parent later reported that her child’s Adderall pills had been replaced with Benadryl, and a school investigation found two other children's medications had been swapped out.