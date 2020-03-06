Virginia sees increase in pending coronavirus tests

The number of coronavirus tests pending in Virginia has increased to 10 - seven more than was reported two days prior during a press conference held by Governor Ralph Northam.

As of March 4, 17 people in Virginia had been tested for the virus; 14 tested negative and three were still pending. March 6, the Virginia Department of Health reported 31 people had been tested for the virus, with 10 cases still pending. No one has tested positive for the virus.

Only two people have been tested in the Southwest and Northwest regions each. Five people have been tested in Virginia's Eastern region, nine in the Northern region and 13 in the Central region.

The Virginia Department of Health's website shows 120 people are currently under public health monitoring, with 107 of those considered medium risk. Medium risk includes individuals who have traveled from mainland China in the last 14 days.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory disease that spreads through close contact with a sick person, much like the flu. Some symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath; these typically begin two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

So far, there is no specific treatment for the coronavirus. To help prevent its spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest people practice simple hygiene rules. You should avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you feel sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue. Wash your hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, and make sure to clean frequently-used items with disinfectant sprays or wipes.

The CDC does not recommend healthy people wear face masks; these should be worn by people who are exhibiting symptoms, as well as health care workers and those taking care of someone in close settings.

As of March 5, the CDC reported 99 cases of the coronavirus throughout 13 states - with Washington and California seeing the highest numbers. Ten of those cases have resulted in death. The CDC says 30 cases were travel-related, 20 were a result of person-to-person spread and 49 are under investigation.

However, the CDC's numbers will no longer be representative of nationwide tests being done, as some states have elected to conduct their own tests, including Virginia.

If you are feeling sick and have symptoms, contact a doctor's office or emergency room ahead of time and inform them of your symptoms and of any recent travel. Avoid contact with others and do not accompany another sick person. Do not travel while sick; in addition, you should avoid all non-essential travel to high-risk areas, such as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

