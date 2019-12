A Virginia ski resort has opened for the winter season with more than $1 million in improvements and additions.

The Daily Progress reports the 11,000-acre Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County has added 10 new snow guns with a greater range of working temperatures.

Wintergreen also added a new cellphone app to provide information about trails, conditions and lift lines. The app also has a GPS feature that can track a skier’s location so friends can find each other