Virginia student reports man exposed self at school bus stop

A Virginia police department says it is continuing to patrol near a school bus stop where a man is accused of exposing himself to a student.

Portsmouth police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley says the man approached a Churchland High School student who was walking to the bus stop around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. She said increased patrols in the area will continue through Friday.

News outlets report Churchland principal Shawn Millaci asked parents to “review best safety practices” with their students following the incident.

The department hasn't said whether any suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.