Virginia Supreme Court rejects gym owner's request to open

The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected an injunction request from a gym owner who is challenging the executive order that has closed his business.

Merrill Hall, who owns a chain of Gold’s Gym franchises and other gyms, sued the governor in Culpeper County. His lawyer, Republican state Senator Bill Stanley, said Democratic Governor Ralph Northam exceeded his authority by ordering fitness centers and other businesses closed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday the state supreme court rejected the request for an injunction. Hall can still proceed with his lawsuit, but the governor’s order will remain in place while the issue is litigated.