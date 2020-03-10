Virginia to get 2 new Amazon shipping centers, 1,500 jobs

Amazon will build two new facilities in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region to help ship books, electronics and various other products to customers in the region.

The online retail behemoth said Tuesday that it will create a total of 1,500 new jobs at two facilities in the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.

Workers will make at least $15 an hour plus benefits.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said the operations are unconnected to the company's decision in 2018 to build its second headquarters in northern Virginia.