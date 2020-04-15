Virginians now have until June 1 to pay their income taxes

During his press conference Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam outlined a tax day reality for Virginians

"We need to balance our budget," he said.

Income taxes in Virginia are now due June 1st. That's a one month delay from the normal May 1st deadline.

While the Federal government has pushed its deadline all the way back to July 15, Northam says the Commonwealth just doesn't have that option.

"We need to keep our essential services open. And unlike at the national level, we can't print money here in Virginia," he said.

However, there is some wiggle room.

"It's definitely crazy out there," said David Kembel, the founder of Kembel Tax Service in Roanoke.

He points out that when it comes to filing your state income taxes "everybody gets an automatic six month extension."

That means you technically have until November 1st to file. And as long as you've paid 90% of your income tax by June 1, you also have that extra six months to pay the last 10%, without facing penalties.

"There's not extra credit for filing early," said Kembel.

For folks who are feeling overwhelmed, or need help filing, Kembel suggests heading online. The IRS website has all the needed information around their new deadlines. Tax.Virginia.Gov has info on the state side.

