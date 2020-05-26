Virginians rate COVID-19 response in Roanoke College poll

A new poll indicates a majority of Virginians approve of the way the state is handling the health crisis.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of the people who responded to the Roanoke College poll said the state's response was appropriate.

17% said it went too far, while 18% said it didn't go far enough.

Harry Wilson is Director of the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College.

"More concerned that things would open up too quickly, than concern that things would open up too slowly and hurt the economy," Wilson said. "That's not to say there's no difference of opinion there. There clearly is."

Virginians are split on the federal response, with 46% saying it didn't go far enough and 43% saying it was appropriate.

For more information on the Roanoke College Poll, click here:

