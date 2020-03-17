Virginia's Community College commencement ceremonies canceled

May commencement ceremonies have been canceled for all of Virginia’s Community Colleges as a way to help protect communities from the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made in response to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend people avoid gatherings of 50 people or more for the next 8 weeks.

“The colleges will honor the achievements of their Class of 2020 graduates later, at a time and in a manner that is safer for all concerned,” Virginia’s Community Colleges Chancellor Glenn DuBois said.

Community colleges across the Commonwealth have already adjusted how they are educating students during the pandemic.

The changes include offering remote classes, gathering students in smaller groups, and finding ways to counsel beyond the traditional face-to-face meetings, DuBois said.

“Though we don’t know when, we know that this pandemic will come to an end. Let’s do everything possible to ensure the dreams and aspirations that brought people to our colleges don’t get lost along the way,” DuBois said.

The school system is reminding people to be mindful of their health and stay updated on the latest information from the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC as the response to COVID-19 evolves.

