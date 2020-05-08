Virginia's court system faces backlog of thousands of cases

What will your workload be like when Virginia begins to reopen?

For our local courthouses, it will mean dealing with a backlog of thousands of cases.

The Supreme Court has left the nitty gritty details about reopening up to the individual courthouses, letting them be the judge of what the new normal will look like. Getting through the thousands of cases they've pushed to the side will require a bit of deliberation.

The work many Virginia courtrooms will face in the weeks to come is mounting. And the evidence of that is clear.

"They have probably thousands of cases that have been continued over the essentially 8 week period that has been in place," said Roanoke County Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Holohan.

He said Friday they've had to continue almost a dozen jury trials in the last several weeks, including the DUI/manslaughter case involving Kenneth Inger.

But he said, it's the lower courts which have the highest volume.

"The biggest challenge that the court system is going to face is more the traffic and misdemeanor dockets that the district courts have," he said.

According to the new judicial order Virginia's Supreme Court handed down Wednesday, the state's general district courts have continued more than 413,000 cases.

That's why Roanoke County's courthouse has been planning for a future reopen and all the concerns it carries.

"The unknown," said Sheriff Eric Orange. "Just not knowing exactly what to expect."

The Roanoke County Sheriff said at the Governor's direction, his team will be working to adapt the inside and outside of the courthouse to allow for social distancing.

"We would allow individuals to come into the courtroom based on alphabetical order," he explained. "And so it would be a sequence so say A through K would be in the courtroom at first and that would allow for us to socially distance inside the courtroom."

They say safety will be the order of the day and they plan to increase the frequency of cleaning.

And the work ahead just means the defense and the prosecution likely will not rest.

"It's just going to kind of be rolling up your sleeves," Holohan said, "putting your head down and just plowing through it as best you can."

Roanoke City Commonwealth's Attorney Don Caldwell told WDBJ7 Friday that his office has lightened their would-be load by dropping the charges of most traffic and minor offenses in General District.

That's keeping them from having to prosecute hundreds of cases when courts reopen.

