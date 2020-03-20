Virtual Happy Hour Fundraiser held to support a group of Virginia servers

A Virtual Happy Hour Fundraiser was held to support Richmond’s foodservice industry workers whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic or other events.

Participants came together virtually with thousands of local neighbors, families and friends to pop corks, clink glasses, crack open cans, pour spirits together, and text donations together.

Participants gave support to servers through the Holli Fund by texting text “donate” and the amount to #804-518-8333 (ex: DONATE $5).

The Holli Fund offers financial grants to those in the foodservice community that is experiencing economic crises such as injury, illness, death of an immediate family member, loss of wages or hours due to coronavirus restrictions, or other emergencies.

Participants also promoted the event through social media channels by posting their own virtual happy hour photo and tagging it with #ServingOurServersRVA.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

