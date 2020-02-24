Virtual Reality brings history to life in the classroom

A local school district is using innovative ways to help the lessons leap off the page.

Franklin County High School students are using Virtual Reality to better understand important moments in history.

In this VR simulation students are able to participate in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery civil rights march in Alabama.

“We are asking students to step into the role of an African-American back then, who had the constitutional right to vote and yet were being denied in the state of Alabama,” Computer Club Advisor and Science Teacher William Schmachtenberg said.

This technology helps students better understand and remember the themes of these lessons, FCHS Senior Darien Bradley said.

“From the VR perspective we learn about this and we get to experience it,” Bradley said.

Badley and the high school’s computer club designed the VR program for a history teacher.

Other teachers said they hope to see more ways to integrate VR into their lesson plans.

