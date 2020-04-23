Virtual cash mob helps businesses in Lexington

The Lexington and Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce is continuing a program to promote business, but in a new way.

WDBJ7 photo

They have been doing Cash Mobs for local chamber members in the past, urging customers to come to the business at a certain time that day to promote their products and give them a little boost.

But a mob in the age of social distancing is a bad idea, so they organized a remote cash mob having customers call in orders for curbside pickup throughout the day.

"Just a way to support our local businesses, some of our retail shops, and have the community support them and kind of have a one day, one time where we have an influx of cash that comes in all at once and it just helps their cash registers a little bit," said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Lyons. "And it shows a little love and support for them."

They expect to continue the program in this time as retailers need even more help than ever.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.