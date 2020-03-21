Brief FAA ban of flights to NYC, Philadelphia lifted

UPDATE: Shortly after reporting the FAA suspensions, the Associated Press says the FAA has lifted the bans on northeast travel to New York-area and Philadelphia airports.

According to the AP, the halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially, air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.

ORIGINAL: The Federal Aviation Administration is temporarily halting flights to New York City area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affects Philadelphia International Airport.