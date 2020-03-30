Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge helps run Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week

Starting Monday through April 5, Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge is helping run Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week. The Virginia Tourism Corporation started this statewide effort to highlight and support restaurants.

"It's really an opportunity to keep these restaurants vibrant and critical to our community and our economy," Catherine Fox, Vice President of Public Affairs for Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, said.

The state of Virginia developed the hashtag, Virginia Eats Local. You are asked to take a picture of what you ordered and use this hashtag on social media.

VBR has listed 130 restaurants on its website, where you can still go and pick up food. Click here for the list.

