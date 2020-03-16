Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge postpones annual meeting, closes visitor center

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge canceled its annual meeting next month and has closed its Visitor Information Center amid coronavirus concerns.

The annual meeting scheduled for April 15 at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center was postponed to an undetermined date.

The organization is working to update its events calendar as quickly as possible, but recommends checking specific event websites and Facebook pages for the most up-to-date information about changes or cancellations.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.