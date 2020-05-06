Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge unveils new campaign, awaits reopening

How do you advertise a destination, when people can't leave their homes?

Image courtesy Virginia's Blue Ridge

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge has been advertising patience. Shortly after the pandemic's effects forced businesses to close or scale back, VBR rolled out a new internal campaign called "Worth the Wait."

Using the video and pictures from amenities around the region, V-B-R reminds residents and potential visitors about what they can find here in southwest Virginia.

Especially since President Landon Howard said they believe most people likely won't be traveling by plane anytime soon.

"We thought this was a great opportunity to educate our local citizenry as to all the great opportunities we do have once we do open up," he said Wednesday. "So we are worth the wait and we want people to fall in love more with their region and then bring their relatives and friends once everything opens back up."

Howard said their data show 37 percent of people who visit the region come because of family or friends. He said they plan to continue to support businesses as Virginia works to opening back up again.