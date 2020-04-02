Visit online, not in person: Floyd copes with coronavirus pandemic

As Spring gets underway, tourists from across the county would typically be flocking to Floyd. But this year, with the coronoavirus pandemic raging, town officials have a request: don't come.

"The tourism office is not encouraging anybody from the outside to physically visit Floyd," said Director of Tourism Pat Sharkey.

Sharkey says, for now, health and safety must come first. As a result, instead of encouraging people to visit Floyd, she's now encouraging them to visit Floyd businesses websites and Facebook pages

"They have workshops and activities you can interact with. They have products online for sale," she said.

Sharkey points out some businesses, like Dogtown Roadhouse and the Floyd County Store have turned to live streaming music to stay connected their fans.

Others, like Red Rooster Coffee, are beefing up their online presence, hoping to make up for lost in person sales.

"It's really been sustaining us," said owner Haden Polseno-Hensley. "The staff that we have left has been busy getting orders out the door."

But officials, including Floyd Mayor Will Griffin, say small businesses will need more than just online support. He says Floyd residents will need to step up to keep hometown businesses running.

"We're just encouraging our local community to support local, any time they can," said Griffin.