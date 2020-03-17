Visitor restrictions imposed at Wythe County Community Hospital, Twin County Regional Healthcare

Wythe County Community Hospital and Twin County Regional Healthcare are restricting visitors into their facilities.

Both healthcare systems will no longer allow visitors under the age of 16 and will only allow one visitor per patient.

Exceptions to the visitor restrictions will be made in some instances for end-of-life patients and pediatric patients.

The healthcare systems will also be reducing entry points into their facilities.

Twin County Regional Healthcare

Limited to two points of entry for patients and visitors:

Main Entrance from 6 .m. to 6 p.m.



Emergency Department 24/7

Limited to one point of entry for patients and visitors:

Emergency Department 24/7

The facilities will also be adding screening guidelines with staff checking with visitors at the entry points to make sure they are not showing a respiratory illnesses.

Twin County Regional Healthcare will be giving wrist bands to each person cleared to enter the facility at its screening checkpoint.

Neither healthcare provider has tested a positive case of COVID-19 and hope these protective measures can help limit any potential exposure of the virus to patients, staff, and the community.

