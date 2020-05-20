"Voice of Cougar Football" Dan Callahan dies

A longtime figure in the Pulaski County community has died.

Pulaski County Public Schools has announced the passing of Dan Callahan, reporter for the Pulaski County Patriot.

According to a district Facebook post, "Although many have contributed along the way, there has been nobody more instrumental in shaping and reporting the history of the Pulaski County Cougars than was Dan. It is difficult to imagine what Friday nights in the fall will be like without his presence in the press box and voice on the airwaves. Even though his work here is over, his legacy will reverberate for generations."

