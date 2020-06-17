Voluntary evacuations over at Botetourt Co. mobile home park

Crews in Botetourt County were busy Wednesday responding to flash floods throughout the region.

Families at a mobile home park in the Blue Ridge area were encouraged to evacuate after water levels started to rise.

Swift water teams at the Willowbrook Mobile Home Park were on standby but no one needed rescuing. Instead, Botetourt County Fire and EMS encouraged a voluntary evacuation.

“I’ve never been through a flood, you see it on TV, how fast it can come up,” resident Roger Baker said.

Baker has lived at the Willowbrook Mobile Home Park in Botetourt County for four years.

He said this is the first time he had to evacuate, and he wasn’t going to leave his cats behind.

“And I waded back and forth and made like six trips getting them one cat at a time. Wrapping them in blankets because, you know, they’re scared,” Baker said.

Saturated grounds and heavy rain caused the neighborhood’s yards and roadways to disappear beneath the muddy water.

Botetourt County Fire and EMS responded to this neighborhood just before 10 Wednesday morning.

They walked door-to-door encouraging people to evacuate as Glade Creek continued to rise.

“We’ve got crews that are operating in ankle- to knee-deep water, that are able to make access, and they are having no problems reaching all the residents,” Deputy Chief Jeff Powell said.

Scenes of flooding were active throughout Botetourt County Wednesday with resources getting called across the region.

“Everyone’s out here helping each other requesting assistance and we are just out here making sure everyone is safe,” Sheriff Matt Ward said.

Because things can be replaced.

“You know I don’t care about the stuff,” Baker said. “As long as my cats are alright.”

By Wednesday evening much of the flooding had receded.

