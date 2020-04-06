Volunteers launch radio station to discuss COVID-19

A group of volunteers have launched a new radio station to answer questions and discuss how COVID-19 is impacting communities across Southwest Virginia.

The hosts are all volunteering their time and running the shows out of their homes.

Flynn Broadcasting donated the signal and engineering so the new COVID Virginia can broadcast 24/7 on 102.5 WBZS.

The hope is that these programs will answer important questions and allow folks to call-in and share their struggles and experiences.

The broadcasters said it’s their way to give back.

“It’s something we can do. We have the technology and we have the ability to do so, so we can’t just sit aside and do nothing,” COVID Virginia Volunteer Rob Ruthenburg said.

The all-volunteer network will run until the end of Governor Northam’s stay at home order on June 10, or until there is a clear end to the pandemic in Southwest Virginia.

Right now there are about 16 broadcasters volunteering their time to host.

