Volvo New River Valley employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley operations has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company was notified June 7 about the positive test, and told WDBJ7 the employee had not worked in the plant since May 29. The employee, according to the company, is at home in self-isolation.

In a statement, the company said, "We took, and continue to take, all necessary steps for maintaining a healthy work environment, including professional sanitizing, social distancing and cleaning each day, all consistent with CDC and OSHA guidelines."

The plant had ceased production for a month because of coronavirus and social distancing concerns, and returned to production April 27. Since then, according to the company, additional prevention measures have included reduced production rates and reworking assembly tasks to increase social distancing; mandatory temperature checks before entry into the facility; mandatory wearing of facemasks; reconfiguring cafeteria, break and common areas to increase social distancing, as well as the addition of clear plastic partitions as a precaution; staggered start and break times to eliminate large groups of employees; modified turnstiles to remove hand-level rungs; and additional hand sanitizer stations near high-touch areas.

