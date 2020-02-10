Volvo Trucks hosts STEM students

Middle school students from across the New River Valley had to throw on some safety glasses at Volvo Trucks Monday.

Kids from the New River Valley hold up various signs highlighting their experience at the Volvo Trucks plant in Dublin, Virginia. WDBJ7 photo.

That was just a small step as part of a big learning opportunity.

Try putting on a headset, looking around and seeing this:

Virtual reality was one of the areas these STEM students got to explore Monday at Volvo Trucks NRV.

"I want every kid to get the excitement that technology is full of opportunities. You get involved with it because it's fun and you learn something, but working together as a team - solving problems - is just the beginning of possibilities," said Franky Marchand, Volvo Trucks NRV General Manager.

A part of this group was the Auburn Middle School's robotics team.

Their captain, Coleman Wright, says that this tour has opened his eyes to what robots can really do.

"So far, I think the most interesting part is seeing all the robots doing like spot welding and gluing on the cab parts and all that. Because, to me, it's insane how one robot arm can do so many things," said Wright.

Wright and others also got to explore other parts of the 1.6 million square-foot plant, but the main focus was using their creativity to move the world ahead.

"We want them in those kind of things to continue to double up that ability to be creative and creative as a group, because the power of the team versus the power of the individual," said Marchand.

And as Wright looks on, he knows that the future is closer than ever for his generation.

"I think it's important that we get active in robotics and technology because the future is here but there's still a whole lot more future ahead of us," said Wright.

Although this isn't the first time Volvo Trucks has hosted student tours through their facility, this is the first time they have had middle school students go through, and they say they want to host them again in the future.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.