Voter Registration deadline fast approaching for Virginia's Presidential Primary

Monday, Feb. 10, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming March 3 Democratic presidential primary in Virginia.

"You want your voice heard along with everyone else's," explained Cindy Miller with the Roanoke Valley's League of Women Voters. "We want everyone to feel like they're a part of the community, to have a stake in the community, to feel like their representative is listening to them."

Applications to vote by mail must be postmarked by Monday.

In-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday and online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the March 3 Democratic primary election, because Virginia does not register by party affiliation.

The Republican Party is not holding a primary in Virginia, but will choose delegates for its national convention at a state convention.

Applications are available online, at DMV customer service centers, social service offices and public libraries.

Registered voters can also request absentee ballots for Virginia’s March 3 presidential primary or cast an in-person absentee ballot now.

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

● The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, Feb. 29.

● The deadline to return an absentee ballot by mail is on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3.

According to the the Department of Elections, any Virginian who will be at least 18 years old by Nov. 3, 2020, can register to vote and cast a ballot in the March 3 primary.

Virginia voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. Voters can get a free Voter Photo ID at their local voter registration office.

Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID may still vote absentee in-person after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office. Find out more about Virginia’s voter ID requirements at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterid.

More information about registering and other voting-related questions can be found by calling 800-552-9745 or TTY 711.

