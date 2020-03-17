Voters encouraged to cast absentee ballots in May local elections

The Virginia Department of Elections is encouraging voters to vote absentee in the upcoming local elections in May due to the coronavirus.

Voters have the option to choose reason 2A “my disability or illness” for their absentee voting.

The deadline to apply for a mailed absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 28.

Lynchburg has city council elections and is reminding people that if they choose to in-person absentee voting the Registrar’s Office will be open Friday, March 20 through to Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to cast your ballot.

