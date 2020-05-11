Voters face Tuesday deadline to request absentee ballots

Local elections are now a week away, and Tuesday is the deadline for voters to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them.

Many general registrars are encouraging people to vote absentee to reduce the number of people at the polls, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

You can request an absentee ballot by going to the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Tracy Howard is the General Registrar and Director of Elections in the city of Radford.

"We have done probably 30 percent of our overall turnout by absentee ballots," Howard told WDBJ7 Monday morning. "Unfortunately, folks wait until immediately before the elections. We do still have time, but that time is running very short."

Howard is encouraging anyone who has already requested an absentee ballot to return it as soon as possible. And he said absentee ballots that were requested before the Governor decided to delay the election by two weeks are still valid.

