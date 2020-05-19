Voting underway for local elections in Virginia; polls close at 7 p.m.

Virginia residents across the commonwealth are voting Tuesday for candidates for various city councils, town councils and school boards, plus a couple charter changes.

Voters were urged to vote absentee for this election because of coronavirus concerns, but polls are open, with social distancing urged of voters and election officials.

Voters are also asked to wear masks if they have them.

