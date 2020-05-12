WCC to celebrate graduates with virtual ceremony

Wytheville Community College announced Tuesday it will hold a virtual graduate recognition ceremony for its Class of 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia Community College System canceled in-person ceremonies at all 23 community colleges. WCC plans to hold an in-person commencement in the future.

For now, WCC will recognize their graduates virtually, with a ceremony that will be posted to YouTube, Facebook and the college’s website on Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

“We are extremely proud of our students and their accomplishments,” said Dr. Dean E. Sprinkle, WCC president. “Commencement is a milestone for students, and even though we cannot hold a traditional ceremony at this time, we want to honor our graduates through this virtual ceremony.”

The ceremony will be pre-recorded and include a message from President Sprinkle, along with the reading of each graduate’s name and degree, diploma or certificate earned.

Graduates also have the opportunity to submit a photo for the video if they would like.

WCC faculty and staff will be recording messages for graduates that will be shared later in the month through social media.

“We look forward to this special ceremony,” said Sprinkle. “The WCC Class of 2020 has faced unprecedented challenges, but these graduates have succeeded, and we want to help them celebrate their accomplishments.”

