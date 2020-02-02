Bill Murray reprises ‘Groundhog Day’ role for Super Bowl commercial

Actor Bill Murray has reprised his role as local TV weatherman Phil Connors from the 1993 film "Groundhog Day" for a Jeep commercial that will air during Super Bowl LIV, which happens to be on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2020.

The 60-second commercial stays true to the plot of the popular movie, where Murray is stuck in a loop of living the same day, Groundhog Day, over and over again.

Murray wakes up every morning in a bed and breakfast in Punxsutawney, Pa. on Groundhog Day to the Sonny and Cher song “I Got You Babe.”

The twist is that Murray escapes in a brand new Jeep Gladiator truck instead of a Chevrolet pickup truck.

After Murray and the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, have adventures in the shiny orange vehicle, the ad ends with the line “No day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator.”

