WATCH: Cat fights off 3 coyotes in driveway of Calif. home

HIGHLAND PARK, Calif. (KCBS/KCAL/CNN) - A house cat in Southern California proved himself when he faced off with three coyotes outside its home, and it was all caught on security camera.

Max the house cat earned his keep and his catnip Wednesday night when he came face to face with a trio of vicious coyotes. (Source: Gurrin family/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

"My husband and I were watching a movie right here, and all of a sudden we see this kind of shadow of a tail," said Maya Gurrin, Max's owner.

Gurrin, a self-described cat lady, was shocked to see her fur baby inches away from becoming dinner.

She scared the coyotes off, but it wasn't until she checked her security camera footage that she saw the epic battle that took place right in her backyard.

"We really couldn't believe it," she said. "We're still shocked. It was two days ago, and we are still shocked."

The odds were stacked against him, but Max wasn't going down without a fight.

"He's always been crazy," Gurrin said. "Like, if this were to happen with any cat, it would be him."

She said Max's days as outdoor cat are over, but it still looks out longingly at its former domain.

Gurrin says she is considering building a "catio," which would allow max to still be outdoors but protected from predators.

