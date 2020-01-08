WATCH: Governor Northam delivers 2020 State of the Commonwealth address

Governor Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday night at 7:00. It is being streamed live on our website and on our Facebook page

As the 2020 Virginia General Assembly gets underway, Democrats, who are in control for the first time in more than 20 years, plan to do a lot more than pass a state budget.

Their goal includes, according to Governor Northam, the passage of the equal rights amendment, a repeal of abortion restrictions, an increase of minimum wage and the approval of what Democrats describe as "common sense gun safety measures."