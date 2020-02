March for Life has partnered with the Family Foundation, the Virginia Society for Human Life and the Virginia Catholic Conference to organize the official Virginia March for Life February 13, 2020 in Richmond.

Marchers are rallying at the state capitol to call for an end to what they consider "pro-abortion extremism" in the state.

Click here for the WDBJ7 livestream of the event.

Click here for more information about the march.

