WATCH LIVE: Space station package set for liftoff from Virginia this afternoon

An unmanned rocket with a package for the International Space Station is set to launch Friday afternoon from Virginia, according to NASA.

The Cygnus cargo ship, which has been delayed since Sunday, is scheduled to launch on an Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, north of Virginia Beach. Liftoff is set for 3:43 p.m. EST.

You can watch it live here.

The plan was to launch the mission just after sunset Sunday, but a sensor issue on ground equipment forced a delay. Inclement weather has prevented attempts since then.

The spacecraft is carrying 7,600 pounds of experiment gear, food and other supplies for the three-person crew on the space station. It is scheduled to arrive at the station Sunday, February 16.

