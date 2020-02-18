WATCH: Man wearing jet-powered wingsuit soars high above the Earth

(CNN) - Jetman Dubai built a jet-powered wingsuit, and they had a big day last week.

The pilot took off from the group and got up to nearly 6,000 feet - going about 150 mph. (Source: YouTube/XDubai/CNN)

The pilot took off from the ground Friday and got up to nearly 6,000 feet, going about 150 mph.

He’d flown before but never actually taken off from the ground, so this is a big deal for Jetman Dubai.

Now they're trying to work on landing back on the ground without a parachute.

If you’re wondering how this thing is made, it’s carbon-fiber and it’s powered by four mini jet engines.

“We are so happy we achieved this incredible flight. It’s the result of extremely thorough teamwork, where each small step generated huge results," said the pilot, Vince Reffet, in a statement. "Everything was planned to the split second, and I was overjoyed by the progress that was achieved. It is another step in a long-term project.”

