WATCH: Store clerk fights back during robbery

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN) - A gas station clerk put up a fight when an armed robber walked into his business near Atlanta.
Caught on camera: store clerk knocks gun out of robber's hands. (Source: CNN/WSB)
He knocked the gun out of the robber's hands in an incident captured on video.
The suspect has been identified as Loubens Jean-Pierre.
Police said when Jean-Pierre ran from the store, he robbed another clerk at a nearby hotel, pretending to have a gun.
Officers spotted him leaving the hotel.
Police later found Jean-Pierre hiding and arrested him for the armed robberies.
He is being held in jail without bail and is set to appear in court next week for a possible preliminary hearing.
