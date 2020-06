In an effort to keep our Spanish-speaking viewers informed and up-to-date with the latest news, WDBJ7′s Jane Caffrey and Kate Capodanno are producing a Facebook Live video in Spanish every night beginning at 9.

The Spanish newscast began Monday, March 16.

You can view the live stream on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

