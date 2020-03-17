WDBJ7 presents coronavirus update for Spanish-speaking viewers each weeknight

In an effort to keep our Spanish-speaking viewers informed and up-to-date with the latest news regarding the coronavirus , WDBJ7's Jane Caffrey will produce a Facebook Live video in Spanish, every Monday through Friday, beginning at 9 p.m.

The Spanish newscast began Monday, March 16 and will continue into the foreseeable future as we track the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can view the live stream on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

Take a look at March 16's Spanish newscast below:

