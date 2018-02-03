WDBJ7 Weekend Morning Crew shares Super Bowl snack recipes

Are you ready for some football? Or how about just an excuse to eat some food?

The WDBJ7 Weekend Morning crew shared their favorite super bowl snack ideas, and Philly, New England, and Minnesota were all represented.

There’s also one extra just in case you're only there for the food, not the football.

First, producer, Nikko made Philly Cheesesteak Sliders.

Recipe as follows:

- 12 slider rolls

- 1 box of thinly sliced steak

- 1 diced green pepper

- 1 diced onion

- 6 slices of provolone cheese

- 3 tablespoons of melted butter

- salt and pepper to taste

To make it, first, separate the tops and bottoms of your rolls. Then place the bottom rolls in an 11 by 7 inch casserole dish.

Cook the steak on a pan, adding salt and pepper to taste. Once that's done, set it aside and sauté your peppers and onions in a separate pan. Spread the steak over the rolls and then layer it with the peppers and onions. After that, you'll want to layer provolone cheese and place the buns on top. Then, spread the melted butter on top of the buns.

Finally, bake it in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes and you're all done!

Next, Caitlin Francis, resident diehard New England girl came up with two team-themed recipes.

She says if you are short on time, or don’t want to cook, bring a bag of tortilla chips, and GRONK-amole (guacamole).

Next is a spin on pigs in blanket. “Pats” in a blanket, like an homage to coach Bill Belichick’s famous hoodies.

Recipe as follows:

- Hot Italian sausage (or whatever you like), cut up into small, bite size pieces

- 1 can of crescent dough

Take the crescent dough out of the package, unroll, and separate. Cut each sausage into thirds. Each piece of sausage gets rolled up into the dough. (Pro tip: Feel free to add some cheese.)

Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes.

Christian Johansen’s dish was inspired by Minnesota, where the Eagles and the Patriots are set to play.

It’s a twist on a Mr. Food recipe, Hot Dish:

- 1 pound of ground beef

- ¼ cup of chopped onions

- ¼ teaspoon of salt

- One, ¾ -can of cream of mushroom soup

- ½ cup of milk

- One package of frozen mixed vegetables

- One cup of shredded cheddar cheese

- ½ cup of frozen tater tots.

First preheat your oven to 400 degrees and coat a two and a half quart baking dish with cooking spray. Then in a skillet, brown the ground beef and add onions and salt. Once you've done that, drain it and spoon it into the baking dish. Next, in a small bowl, mix the soup and milk. Layer the frozen vegetables, soup mixture and cheese over the ground beef. Then you'll top it off with the frozen tater tots.

Bake it for 35 to 40 minutes or until the tater tots are golden brown.

Christian Heilman made a football fan “neutral” snack.

Recipe as follows:

- 16 ounces of Sage pork sausage

- 16 ounces of regular sausage or turkey sausage

- 16 ounces of Mexican Velveeta

- Pumpernickel or Rye Cocktail bread

First, you’ll want to brown the sausage and then drain the fat. Then melt the Velveeta in a pan or a microwave. Mix the browned sausage and Velveeta together. Finally, lay the bread on a baking sheet, and scoop the mixture on the bread and you’re done!