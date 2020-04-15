WDBJ7 to air concert Saturday to support local food banks

WDBJ7 will broadcast a benefit concert called “Sing for Their Supper” to raise funds for two local food banks Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be the two recipients of all money raised during the hour-long concert, which will include performing artists such as Scotty McCreery, members of Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Spin Doctors, Lady Antebellum and Sugarland.

“Although we are living through a world-wide pandemic, we know our viewers are especially concerned about the impact on family, friends and neighbors here in our hometowns,” said Matt Pumo, WDBJ7’s President and General Manager. “Because we are so concerned with keeping food pantries stocked right now, we’ll kick off the giving with a substantial check to each of these food banks. We are confident our viewers will pick up the ball on Saturday night and run with it.”

WDBJ7 will promote both food banks’ websites for direct monetary contributions during the broadcast.

According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, every $1 donated during the COVID-19 crisis provides six meals to someone in need.

