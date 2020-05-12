WDBJ7 wins three regional Murrow awards

WDBJ7 has won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

RTDNA has been honoring achievements in electronic journalism with the Murrow Awards since 1971, saying, "Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism."

More than 750 awards in 14 regions represent more than 350 local radio and television news outlets from 49 states and four countries.

Here are the 2020 WDBJ7 winners:

Investigative Reporting: "We Can't Get Anybody to Call us Back" - Tracking a Governor's Tax Debt (reporter Siobhan McGirl)

Click here to read and watch the story.

Podcast: Hometown Stories - "Regine Archer Survives World War II" (reporter Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy)

Click here to see the podcast.

Writing: Tim Saunders Writing Composite

Click here to read Tim's work.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today are doing an exemplary job of serving their communities by seeking and reporting the truth, raising issues that often serve as catalysts for positive change in their viewing and listening areas,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. “I couldn’t be more proud of the high quality of responsible journalism as evidenced by these winners.”

Each regional winner moves now to a national round of competition.

