WDBJ7'S Joe Dashiell inducted into Capitol Correspondents Hall of Fame

WDBJ7' s Senior Reporter Joe Dashiell was inducted into the Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association's Hall of Fame Wednesday night.

The Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association is made up of print, broadcast, and web-based journalists who report on state government and politics in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Dashiell is a native of Norfolk and a 1980 graduate of Washington and Lee University, where he majored in journalism.

Joe has received regional and statewide honors for his reporting, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2010 for the series, Headlines in Hard Times, a regional Emmy in 2014 for his series, Virginia Roots & Tennessee Dreams: The Legacy of Patsy Cline and a regional Emmy in 2016 for a series on the 30th anniversary of the Flood of ’85.

