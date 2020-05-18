W&L Women's Lacrosse Team sponsors virtual 5K

The Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team sponsored a virtual 5K over the weekend.

It was a fundraiser for the Rockbridge Area Relief Association, with runners from all across the country and even as far away a New Zealand taking part.

"Yeah, we had some people from swimming, some people from football, baseball, field hockey was a big team that showed out. And overall I think we got almost 400 participants," said team member Giddings Harrison.

They were able to raise $13,000.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.